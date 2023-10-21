Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

