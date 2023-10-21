Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 520 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $745.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

