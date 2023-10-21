Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 305,057 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 305,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

