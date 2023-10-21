Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $276.64 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

