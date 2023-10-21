Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.23% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $40.43 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

