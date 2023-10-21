Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $5,445,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.98 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

