Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

