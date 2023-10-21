Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
Shares of TGLS opened at $32.26 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Tecnoglass Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tecnoglass Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
