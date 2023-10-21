Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

