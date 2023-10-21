Meritage Portfolio Management Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of City Office REIT worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CIO opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

