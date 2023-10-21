Meritage Portfolio Management Has $279,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,512.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

