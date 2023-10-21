Meritage Portfolio Management Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

