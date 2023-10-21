Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $238,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

