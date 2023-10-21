Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $249,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,629 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

