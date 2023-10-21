Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 854.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 139,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $20.88 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

