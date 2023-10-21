Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GEF opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

