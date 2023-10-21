Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,650 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $164,481 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASIX opened at $27.96 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

