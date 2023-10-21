Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of MTR stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 162.65% and a net margin of 89.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

