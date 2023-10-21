Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $181,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

