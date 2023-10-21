Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

