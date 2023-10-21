Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.45

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 2568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

