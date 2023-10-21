Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of TAP opened at $58.67 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 366.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

