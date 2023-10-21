Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,407,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

