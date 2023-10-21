Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

