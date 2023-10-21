Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,032 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,090,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,866,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. 2,575,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

