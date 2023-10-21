Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,303,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

