Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

