Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 12,400,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015,606. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

