Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,058,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,603,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

