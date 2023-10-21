Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,890,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

