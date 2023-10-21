Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 486 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

