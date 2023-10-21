Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 7,753,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

