Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,861. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

