Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $88,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.