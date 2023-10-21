Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323,799 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,362,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $83.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

