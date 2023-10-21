Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.