Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 33,271 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

