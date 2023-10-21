MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,594.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 219,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $17.23 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.