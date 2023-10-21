Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $14.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 224,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $188,000.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.25 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

