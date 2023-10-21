National Bankshares Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $8.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after buying an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

