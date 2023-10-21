National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. National Presto Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.41% of National Presto Industries worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 19,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,013. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPK. StockNews.com began coverage on National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

