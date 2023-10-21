Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.49. 1,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

