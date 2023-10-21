Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

