Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.02

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $19.75. Nayax shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
