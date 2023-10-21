Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.02

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $19.75. Nayax shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

