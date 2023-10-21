Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 790.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.