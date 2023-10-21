Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $485.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.96 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

