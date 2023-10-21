Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

