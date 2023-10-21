NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,798,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,700. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

