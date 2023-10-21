NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NEE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 17,798,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,540,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

