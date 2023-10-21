NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.23.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

